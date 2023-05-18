Oakland police make arrests after toddler injured by bullet during attempted robbery

Oakland police have made multiple arrests in connection to an attempted robbery of a nanny pushing a 15-month-old girl in a stroller and who got struck by flying bullet shrapnel.

That news was revealed at a neighborhood safety meeting at the Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church late Wednesday night, where the crowd cheered and clapped.

At the meeting, Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said they were able to track the suspect's car by flooding the area with undercover police and following the suspects, who were casing other businesses.

Beere also said police found a gun that matched the caliber of the bullet that was fired during Tuesday's attempted robbery on Trestle Glen Road, and which hit the little girl.

"We utilized all of our undercover officers," Beere said. "We followed them. We saw them going into other neighborhoods in the Bay Area. They came back into Oakland. Again, I can’t go into specifics, but they were actually in this neighborhood casing businesses as well as people walking on the street. At that point we made the determination to stop them from victimizing someone else. We arrested multiple individuals in that vehicle."

Police did not say any more about the number of arrests or identify anyone by name. KTVU reached out for more information but has not yet heard back.

After the attempted robber, the nanny spoke to KTVU. She was not injured despite her not given the robbers her purse. The 15-month-old girl suffered some lacerations when the bullet bounced off the ground and struck her.

The toddler's mother came to the safety meeting to thank Oakland police, wiping away tears as she spoke.

Neighbors who previously spoke to KTVU said they’ve seen an uptick in car vandalism, property crimes and violent robberies of people walking in the area.

A few days before, on Saturday, another woman was injured during a purse snatching in the 700 block of Grosvenor Place.

And then on Sunday, a woman, who only wanted to be identified as Stephanie, described how she was followed home after she stopped at the Wells Fargo ATM at Lakeshore Avenue and Trestle Glen about 9:45 p.m., and then was held up by two carloads of robbers.

Four robbers got out and one of them demanded her belongings.

"We struggled over my purse a little bit," she said.

She honked her horn, and they took off with her purse.

"It's scary," she said. "In hindsight, I absolutely know they followed me from the ATM."

Neighbors at the meeting said they also believe that these arrests are likely connected to a series of brazen robberies in the same, upscale neighborhood over the last week or so.

"The safety of the community is in question," Jim Donatell said.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.