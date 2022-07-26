Oakland police offer $7500 reward for info in killing of food-delivery driver

Oakland police announced a $7500 reward for information leading to the killer of a food delivery driver.

Patrick Con Woo Fung was shot and killed during a robbery attempt nine days ago in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.

Chilling surveillance video shows two men walking up and opening Fung's car door. The suspects can be heard saying something and four seconds later, the sound of a single gunshot.

Fung died at the scene.

His family said his cell phone and wallet were still there and that the suspects ran to a dark-colored SUV parked around the corner.

They fled the scene with the help of a getaway driver.

Anyone with information on the case should call Oakland police.