Oakland police officer arrested for stalking ex, a city employee

An Oakland Police Department officer was arrested on Monday for stalking a city employee they had a relationship with, police said.

Police did not identify the officer, who was arrested for making annoying, harassing phone calls, criminal threats and stalking; all misdemeanors.

In a statement, OPD maintained they are committed to transparency and public trust, but would also afford due process in this matter.

Police are working with Alameda County District Attorney's office to review the case and the charges involved.