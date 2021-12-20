Oakland police say they've recovered vehicle used in killing of Kevin Nishita

article

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong on Monday said police have recovered the vehicle that matches the description of what was used on the day a TV news security guard, Kevin Nishita, was shot last month while working as a security guard for a local news station.

Armstrong said officers are "making progress" in getting closer to who killed Nishita. But they did not identify the suspect.

Earlier, police had described the car as a white 2004-08 Acura TL, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate.

Nishita had been shot while guarding a news crew in downtown Oakland, in the 300 block of 14th Street, on the day before Thanksgiving and he died three days later.

Nishita's funeral service was held on Dec. 9 in San Jose, where he had worked as police officer.

Aside from Nishita, another man was struck by a bullet that day. The East Bay man said told KTVU that he had been wounded by gunfire himself and is lucky to survive with minor physical injuries.

The witness described the gunman as 6'3" to 6'6", weighing over 200 pounds. He has a muscular build with a deep booming voice. His face was covered with a ski mask with only the eyes showing.

The witness said he did not see anyone else with the shooter.

To date, Oakland police have investigated 133 homicides this year, compared to 109 this time last year.

In addition, Armstrong said as a result of all this violence, he was creating a sixth police district in the city, because "clearly a huge disparity in where the calls in the city of Oakland come from" – 60 percent come from East Oakland.