Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

article

As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime.

Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.

Vehicle sought in connection to triple homicide in Oakland on Aug. 26, 2022.

Investigators believe Daven Woolfolk and Tyrone Banks were killed in retaliatory shootings near 29th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. After Banks was shot he lost control of his vehicle and crashed, killing bicyclist Tonnell William.

SEE ALSO: 9-year-old boy shot on Oakland freeway

The East Bay Times reported that friends of the first man killed fired back at the shooter, striking him as he drove away.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information about the cases is urged to contact homicide investigator at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.