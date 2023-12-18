Oakland police release video of Internal Affairs sergeant shooting armed suspect

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Oakland police have released a compilation of surveillance videos the day an Internal Affairs sergeant shot and killed an armed man.

The nearly 5-minute video shows what was already known when Sgt. Sven Hamilton killed Lloyd Dillard at 16th Street and San Pablo Avenue near City Hall on Nov. 7.

Dillard is seen approaching Hamilton's unmarked car, tapping on his trunk with a gun and then shooting at the officer about 4 a.m.

Hamilton shot back and killed Dillard, who falls to the sidewalk.

Police said aid was provided to Dillard but he died on scene.

The video comes from surveillance on the street. IA investigators do not wear body camera videos.

The video is edited with written police narratives about what transpired and also includes audio where Hamilton is heard calling dispatch and asking calmly for a field supervisor.

Oakland police showed the gun they recovered from Dillard at the scene.