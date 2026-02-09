Oakland police respond to shooting, armed person barricaded in home now in custody

article

The Oakland Police Department took a barricaded suspect into custody on Monday after a shooting just north of Lake Merritt.

Police said the shooting happened Monday morning in the 2800 block of Summit Street.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area just before 10:30 a.m. after several ShotSpotter alerts.

Police said they tried contacting the person barricaded inside the home, possibly with a firearm.

The neighborhood was evacuated while police were at the scene.

Residents were asked to stay out of the area amid the active investigation.

By 7 p.m., police said the barricaded person was taken into custody and that there were no reported injuries.

