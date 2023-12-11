Oakland police say buildings and vehicles struck by gunfire near Castlemont H.S.

article

Police in Oakland are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Castlemont neighborhood where multiple vehicles and buildings were struck by gunfire.

Police issued a statement saying officers responded to the 8600 block of MacArthur Boulevard to investigate ShotSpotter activity just before 3 p.m. This is directly across the street from Castlemont High School.

Police described a chaotic scene of officers arriving to find the vehicles and buildings that were struck by gunfire. They said several victims had been struck by debris. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. There was no word on whether the victims were injured and if those injuries may have been severe.

No further details were immediately available.

KTVU obtained two dash-cam videos from the Citizen app following the shooting. Both subjects in the video either refer to a "lock down" or "shelter-in-place" at the nearby school. An Oakland Unified School District spokesperson said the lockdown associated with this nearby incident was brief.