Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm near Hoover school

Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun.

Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large.

Police asked the public to avoid the area, which is also near Hoover Elementary School, which is on Brockhurst Street, and was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Attendance specialist Irma Ortiz told KTVU that despite the commotion outside, everyone inside the school was safe.

Advertisement

She mentioned that the kindergartners had just graduated and were in the cafeteria with their parents.