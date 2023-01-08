Oakland police searching child missing for days

article

An ‘at-risk’ child is missing from Oakland, police report.

Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.

The 12-year-old stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 160 pounds. Tania has both brown hair and eyes and is reportedly in good physical condition.

Police said she is considered ‘at-risk’ due to her age.

Those aware of her whereabouts are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.