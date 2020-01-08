Oakland police searching for man who pointed gun near Lake Merritt

Oakland police officers are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly pointed a gun and fled into nearby yards east of Lake Merritt on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said just after 2 p.m. that officers were engaged in a search in the area of Sixth Avenue between East 15th Street and Foothill Boulevard.

A bystander said that a helicopter and dog were being used in the search.

The suspect had pointed a gun at another person and then fled into nearby yards, according to police. There were no reports of any injuries.