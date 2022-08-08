Oakland police seek help in locating an at-risk senior woman

article

Police in Oakland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk senior woman, the department announced on Monday.

Linda ZeaZeas has Alzheimer's and was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Weld Street, police said.

ZeaZeas is a white female, 70, five feet four inches tall, 115 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of ZeaZeas, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

