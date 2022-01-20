Oakland police seek help in locating teen who ran away

article

A 14-year-old girl ran away from home and Oakland police on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating her.

Ava Cress was last seen Wednesday at 3:07 p.m. in the area of Mountain Boulevard and Joaquin Miller Road, near state Highway 13. She was on her way to Montclair Village, according to police.

Ana is white, 115 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing a tan sweater and blue jeans.

She is in good physical condition, her family told police.

Anyone with information about Ana's whereabouts is asked to please call the Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (510) 238-3641.