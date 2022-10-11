Oakland police seek help in search for girl, 14, missing since last week

article

A search was underway in Oakland for a teenage girl who has been missing since last week, police said.

Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Friday in the 9300 block of Olive Street.

Police said she's considered at-risk due to her age.

The teen was described as weighing 110 pounds with black and red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Person Unit at 510-238-3641.