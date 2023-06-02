Oakland police seek teen for shooting that wounded 4-year-old

article

Days after a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg in an Oakland apartment, the city's police department said officers are looking for a 19-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the shooting.

A photo of Lamarion Griffin was released by police on Friday in the hopes that the public will help point cops in the right direction to find him. No other information about his possible whereabouts was released.

Police did not say how Griffin may be connected to gunfire inside an apartment building near 68th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard on May 31.

The girl is expected to recover.

Firefighters initially said it appeared that the shooting was accidental, according to a spokesperson. But the police are responsible for investigating whether a crime occurred.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.