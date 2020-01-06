Oakland police surround what appears to be marijuana grow building

article

Oakland police on Monday arrested one person with a gun and have surrounded a multi-story commercial building because officers believe there are "several more" armed suspects inside.

Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said that police have been at the building in the 2700 block of Adeline Street since about 4 a.m.

That's when she said officers learned people had entered the building and were stealing things inside. She later indicated the building was likely the site of a marijuana grow, though she didn't provide many more details.

As of 9 a.m., the department's tactical team and hostage negotiators had arrived, trying to coax the remaining suspects outside. Watson said she believed they were armed.

The agency brought out its Bearcat armored vehicle and employed the use of the Alameda County sheriff's drone for assistance.

As a result of the activity, streets in the area were closed.