Chevron fined $900K for failing to monitor air pollution levels in Richmond

Chevron has been fined nearly $1 million after regulators found it failed to properly monitor air pollution levels in Richmond, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced on Tuesday.

The district requires energy companies to use approved monitoring systems to detect emissions from their facilities.

During a recent review, officials determined that 20 of Chevron’s air monitors at its Richmond refinery were not configured to detect the full range of potential emissions.

Chevron was fined $900,000 for the violations. The company said it has since addressed all of the monitors cited by the district.

Air quality officials said they are now reviewing Chevron’s certification test results to ensure the systems meet regulatory standards.