The Brief An Alameda County judge dismissed all charges against the third defendant held in the killing of Officer Tuan Le. The man had his murder charge dismissed earlier this month, and on Wednesday, the burglary charge was also dismissed.



One of the defendants charged in the case of an Oakland police officer killed during a botched burglary at a cannabis dispensary has had all charges against him dismissed.

The defendant was among four charged in the December killing of Officer Tuan Le, who died while on duty.

An Alameda County judge dismissed the murder charges against the third defendant two weeks ago, maintaining the burglary charge. However, the burglary charge was dismissed on Wednesday.

Since he is no longer facing charges, KTVU is withholding the man's name.

"His family looks forward to having him home soon," his lawyer said.

The Oakland Police Officers Association said it found the decision to drop charges against the man concerning.

"Perpetrators of violent crimes must face consequences, otherwise it sends a dangerous message that undermines public safety and emboldens those who threaten the peace and security of our neighborhoods," said union president Huy Nguyen.

Mark Sanders, Allen Brown, and Sebron Russell, the remaining defendants, face murder charges in Officer Le's shooting death.

Le was shot on Dec. 29 while intercepting a burglary at a cannabis shop along Oakland's Embarcadero, according to police. Le was working undercover in an unmarked car when he was fatally struck by gunfire.

Sanders is the alleged gunman accused of firing the shots that killed Le and Brown is the accused getaway driver. Russell was initially charged with burglary for his part in the dispensary break-in, but a murder charge was later added.