The Oakland police union criticized the city Wednesday for trying to "claw back" payments from the widow of a slain police officer.

The city claims it overpaid $461 to Officer Tuan Le during a ransomware attack and now wants to recoup the money from his widow, Sarah Fung’s pension and death benefits, according to the Oakland Police Officers Association.

"Your inhuman, outrageous, disgraceful, heartless, and unconscionable efforts, plans and demands for payment have deeply troubled Sarah and OPOA members," Union President Huy Nguyen wrote to city officials. "You should, given the circumstances, write off the $461. That is what any responsible government agency or leader would do."

Le was fatally shot on Dec. 29 while responding to a burglary at a cannabis dispensary on the 400 block of Embarcadero.

Instead of allowing Fung to repay the sum, the police union said it collected $461 from its members to cover the debt.

The city of Oakland later told KTVU on Wednesday that it had waived the request for repayment after learning of the situation.

"There is no need for further action by Officer Le’s family, and we consider the matter closed," the city said. Adding, "The City stands with Officer Le’s family and apologizes for any distress or inconvenience this issue has caused for them, and we will continue our unwavering support."

During the ransomware attack last year, Oakland officials explained that the usual payroll system was not available, leading to overpayments.

Officer Le was among the 120 city employees who received extra funds due to the mishap.

The city said it has been following a "standardized process" to recover those overpayments.