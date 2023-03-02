Oakland police warn residents about recent ATM armed robberies

article

Oakland police released a statement about armed robberies that continue to happen at ATMs throughout the cities and warns residents to take caution.

Authorities said that in multiple cases, suspect(s) approach the victim and rob them of their belongings and flee on foot or by vehicle. Police did not provide any descriptions of possible suspects or if the recent cases are related.

Recent robberies have mostly occurred during the afternoon except for one around 8 p.m. on Feb. 21. in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Authorities said three separate robberies occurred in the 3400 block of Fruitvale Ave. in the Dimond District. In all three robberies, the incident occurred in the afternoon between the hours of 1-3 p.m.

In some instances, it was one suspect whereas in others there were two. In two out of the three Fruitvale Avenue robberies the suspect(s) left in a vehicle. These robberies occurred on Feb. 16, Feb. 18 and Feb. 28.

The other robberies occurred in the 400 block of Lake Park Avenue where two suspects pistol-whipped the victim, and stole his keys and vehicle.

Another incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the 3300 block of International Blvd. The victim was approached by four suspects and three were armed, demanding his belongings.

Police say before using an ATM to "scan the area" and be on the lookout for suspicious people or activity. Residents are also told to put their cash away immediately after a transaction and to make sure they are not being followed.

"OPD Commanders are deploying more officers in the parts of Oakland where the increase in armed robberies is occurring…OPD’s Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC) and Patrol Division are using intelligence-led policing to identify and arrest those responsible," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.