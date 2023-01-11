Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police

A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds.

Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after, police said they arrested a possible suspect. They did not say how they found the suspect or how they determined involvement in the stabbing.

The homicide is being investigated and the victim’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 510-238-3821.