Oakland puts 'strong mayor' charter reform on November ballot

The Brief The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted to place a charter reform measure on the November ballot that would significantly increase the mayor's executive authority. If approved by voters, the new charter would grant the mayor direct veto power over both legislation and budget decisions passed by the City Council. Under the current system, the mayor holds limited legislative influence, unable to vote on council matters except in the event of a tie.



Oakland city leaders are pushing to restructure the framework of the city's government, ultimately leaving the final decision in the hands of voters.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to place a charter reform measure on the November ballot that would significantly increase the mayor's executive authority. If approved by voters, the new charter would grant the mayor direct veto power over both legislation and budget decisions passed by the City Council.

Under the current system, the mayor holds limited legislative influence, unable to vote on council matters except in the event of a tie. The current charter also gives the office less control over the city's final budget.