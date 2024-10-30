Oakland recall rally devolves into shouting match

A rally held by recall supporters of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price turned chaotic on Tuesday and devolved into a public shouting match outside City Hall.

Ray Bobbitt, chair of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, was seen disrupting the news conference, organized by recall supporters and business owners who are demanding that the city do more to protect the community from crime.

"We're here today because the lifeblood of our city is leaking out without a tourniquet," activist and recall organizer Seneca Scott said at the rally. "Cities run on commerce."

Scott then also starts talking about how Oakland sold its share of the Coliseum to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, as Bobbitt stands nearby.

Bobbitt was later seen arguing with Scott and others at the rally. He is also seen grabbing the mic.

Scott yells: "Get away from me! Get away. Security!"

Bobbitt was eventually escorted off the stage.

KTVU reached out to Bobbitt for comment but did not immediately hear back.

However, according to The Oaklandside, Bobbitt said he was just walking by the rally when he heard Scott say his name.

Bobbitt told The Oaklandside that he walked closer to the group and heard them "taunting" him.

He said he went to the microphone to try and have a "dialogue" with the group.

Some yelled at Bobbitt to leave, but he said he stayed to "encourage positivity," The Oaklandside reported.

An organization against the Thao recall released a statement calling the rally an attempt to divide the people of Oakland.