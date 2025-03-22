Oakland recording studio owner creates safe place for female and LGBTQ+ artists

In the traditionally male-dominated music industry, an East Oakland recording studio is working to change the narrative.

Studio X Recording, founded in 2021 by Karina Flonnoy, is a female-owned space focused on uplifting women and LGBTQ+ artists by providing a safe and supportive environment to develop their craft.

"It’s turned into something way bigger than what I planned," said Flonnoy, who performs under the name "Xarina."

"A lot of our clients are women and people from the LGBTQIA+ community, and I knew that was important when I opened this space because a lot of studios are male-dominated. Some people from those communities don’t always feel comfortable in those spaces," said Flonnoy.

That mission was on full display Friday night during one of the studio’s open mic sessions. Among the performers was Tyler Bertani, known by the stage name Tyler Reese, an up-and-coming artist who credits Flonnoy with expanding her career opportunities.

"She really picked me up and pulled me in like a big sister," said Tyler Reese.

Reese initially connected with Flonnoy through Oakland-based rapper and songwriter Mistah F.A.B.

"When she learned that I did musical theater and knew harmonies and arranging, she was like, ‘you know you can be a vocal producer, an engineer, and a vocal coach,’ and she just opened my world up to all the ways I could be an industry professional and an artist," said Reese.

Flonnoy’s journey into audio engineering wasn’t a straight path. She started rapping at age 8 and pursued music throughout high school. However, when she moved in with her aunt, she was pushed to attend college.

"I wanted to be a rockstar. I wasn’t trying to go to no school," said Flonnoy.

That changed when she enrolled in Diablo Valley College for audio engineering. Her advice to young artists is to remain open to change.

"There’s power in the pivot, and as long as you’re like water and able to flow, you’re going to have a great life or career," said Flonnoy.

Building on her mission, Flonnoy recently launched an artist development program designed to help emerging musicians refine their skills while learning how to market themselves in the industry.