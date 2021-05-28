Oakland: Reward offered for information leading to arrest in gunpoint sexual assault

article

Police say Crime Stoppers of Oakland is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information about a sexual assault at gunpoint that happened in the Oakland Hills Monday night.

A female victim told police a stranger approached her while she was walking along the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road at around 9 p.m.

She said the male suspect was armed with a handgun and sexually assaulted her before he fled the scene on foot.

The victim was able to call police. The police describe the suspect as a Black male, 6'1", 200 pounds, who was wearing dark clothing.

The reward is for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.