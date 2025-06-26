Oakland police warn of robberies, attempted carjackings targeting rideshare drivers

The Brief Oakland police said there have been three recent incidents, all occurring in the same area — near 46th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Two juveniles have been arrested and a third remains outstanding. Police urge drivers to take precautions such as installing a GPS tracker or dashcam.



Oakland police on Thursday warned of a recent string of robberies and attempted carjackings targeting rideshare drivers.

3 incidents reported

What we know:

Investigators said there have been three incidents in recent weeks, all occurring after 9 p.m. in the same area, near 46th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

In each case, suspects requested rides in the area. Once inside the vehicle, they asked the driver to pull over and then attempted to rob or carjack the driver, police said.

Featured article

2 juveniles arrested, another outstanding

What's next:

Two minors have been arrested in connection with the cases, and police are searching for a third suspect, who is also believed to be a minor.

The department urged rideshare drivers to remain alert and take extra precautions, such as installing GPS trackers and dashboard cameras to help document and record any incidents.

"If a rider requests an unexpected or unsafe stop, trust your instincts — drive to a well-lit, populated area and call 911 if necessary," the department said.