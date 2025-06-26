Oakland police warn of robberies, attempted carjackings targeting rideshare drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Thursday warned of a recent string of robberies and attempted carjackings targeting rideshare drivers.
3 incidents reported
What we know:
Investigators said there have been three incidents in recent weeks, all occurring after 9 p.m. in the same area, near 46th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.
In each case, suspects requested rides in the area. Once inside the vehicle, they asked the driver to pull over and then attempted to rob or carjack the driver, police said.
2 juveniles arrested, another outstanding
What's next:
Two minors have been arrested in connection with the cases, and police are searching for a third suspect, who is also believed to be a minor.
The department urged rideshare drivers to remain alert and take extra precautions, such as installing GPS trackers and dashboard cameras to help document and record any incidents.
"If a rider requests an unexpected or unsafe stop, trust your instincts — drive to a well-lit, populated area and call 911 if necessary," the department said.
