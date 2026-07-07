Medline rebuilding Tracy warehouse fire causes medical supply shortages

The Brief Health care organizations are beginning to see the medical supply chain improve nearly four weeks after a massive fire destroyed a 1-million-square-foot Medline warehouse in Tracy. While hospitals reported being drained of vital supplies like suture kits, IV lines, and hygiene kits, Medline has been routing shipments from Southern California. Medline announced it is opening two new Northern California distribution centers to restore operations, including a facility in Tracy by the end of the year and another in Stockton by January 2027.



Nearly four weeks after a massive fire burned a medical supply warehouse to the ground in Tracy, health care organizations are just starting to see the supply chain improve following weeks of essential supply shortages.

In the meantime, Medline, the company that operated the facility, is expanding and rebuilding, with two new buildings in Northern California expected to begin distributing goods by early next year.

Suppliers deal with delays

What they're saying:

Murad Amer, the owner of Thrifty Medical Supply and Summit Medical Supply in the East Bay, noted that shipments have been noticeably delayed since the June fire, and he's had to turn to alternative vendors to meet the demands of customers.

"When we used to get everything in a day, now it's coming in three, four days," Amer said.

Amer explained that shipments have slowed because Medline is currently sending supplies from a warehouse in Southern California. However, he has been able to remain fully stocked by utilizing alternative vendors with available warehouses.

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Health care staff experience shortages

The shortage has been felt more acutely within hospital walls. Hospital workers from multiple organizations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said supplies have been placed on back order. They reported a lack of vital medical equipment needed for patient care, such as suture kits.

Though the health care system saw impacts about a week after the fire, workers said some hospitals have been completely drained of supplies like hygiene kits, IV lines, and tubing.

The strain has led medical groups and nursing homes to seek immediate help from local suppliers.

"They were running short and when they have immediate needs, you know, they have to find somebody around the area," Amer said. "So we've been happy to help them all, supplying them with cases of incontinence, a lot of it, or creams or whatever they need."

Area hospitals reported varying levels of impact from the disruption. Kaiser Permanente stated they have not been impacted by the shortage. Sutter Health said the disruption was minimal. John Muir Health and Stanford Health Care acknowledged the initial disruptions and shortages but noted that conditions have improved over the last week.

Alameda Health System and UCSF did not respond to inquiries.

Medline rebuilds

To address the ongoing supply issues, Medline announced this week that it is in the process of opening two new distribution centers in Northern California. A building in Tracy, located 10 miles from the burned site, is already ready to be occupied and will open by the end of the year. Another facility in Stockton is scheduled to be built and opened by January 2027.

The other side:

In a partial statement, a Medline spokesperson said, "...the Medline team continues to execute our network contingency plan and leverage secondary and tertiary distribution centers to serve our customers. We are shipping products 24/7 and increasing inventory levels and expanding transportation capacity..."

Meanwhile, cleanup efforts continue at the condemned site of the former facility.

"That was a big warehouse. That was a million square feet and I've been in there before and it's a big operation," Amer said. "I'm glad nobody got hurt."

While supply chain conditions are beginning to take a positive turn, there is still no definitive timeline for when the medical supply chain will fully normalize.