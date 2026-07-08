Oakland crime rates down despite triple shooting, homicide

The Brief Early Monday morning saw a triple shooting at an East Oakland smoke shop, followed less than two hours later by a fatal shooting of a man walking his dog in the East Oakland hills. Overall crime numbers are showing a downward trend in Oakland. Residents are looking toward leadership stability as the city is expected to name a new police chief soon.



While overall crime numbers are showing a downward trend in Oakland, a recent string of violent incidents—including a fatal shooting, a triple shooting, and an armed kidnapping—has highlighted the ongoing safety anxieties weighing on local residents.

Triple shooting at Luxe Express

The violence began shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday at Luxe Express, a smoke shop on International Boulevard in East Oakland. Shattered glass was left at the scene of a triple shooting that left three people injured. Police confirmed that one of the injured people has since been arrested.

Oakland City Council Member Charlene Wang, who represents the neighborhood and chairs the public safety committee, characterized the business as a persistent trouble spot.

"It's just an ongoing challenge for that area—gambling shacks, possible human trafficking, it could be human trafficking related," Wang said. "There's just a lot of underground economy activity along that whole corridor... I'm trying to clean it up, stop it."

City worker killed walking dog

Less than two hours later, at approximately 6:15 a.m., violence struck again. A 47-year-old man, identified by family as Jermaine Newton, was shot and killed while walking his dog in the East Oakland hills.

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Residents divided on safety

Despite the violent start to the week, some community members maintain that the city's broader trajectory is improving.

"I feel safe in Oakland. I know to be situationally aware," said Oakland resident Lisa Ruhland. "I love Oakland, I feel safe, I go where I want to go."

However, others feel the grip of crime much more acutely.

In Oakland's Laurel District, a neighbor shared surveillance video capturing a harrowing incident from Friday night around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man struck a woman with a firearm before forcing her into a dark-colored, four-door sedan and fleeing the scene.

Oakland police reported they have since located the female victim physically unharmed. The suspect was detained but later released pending further investigation.

For neighbors like Griceldy Alva, the kidnapping is part of a pattern of neighborhood instability that includes open drug dealing, sideshows, and reckless driving.

"If I see a car coming near me, I get nervous, I kind of like jump," Alva said, adding plainly, "I don't feel safe."

City leaders say they are trying to balance the encouraging statistics with the raw experiences of residents on the ground.

"The crime rate is still a challenge. That is why, as the chair of public safety, we can't take the gas off the pedal," Council Member Wang emphasized. "We have to be vigilant."

Many community members are pinning hopes for long-term stability on the appointment of a permanent police chief. City leaders have remained tight-lipped regarding the identities of the candidates.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU