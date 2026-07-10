Why the Oakland Roots are leaving the Oakland Coliseum

The Brief The Oakland Roots announced this will be the club's final season at the Oakland Coliseum, saying the site is not a viable long-term solution due to operating costs, limitations on event control, and matchday flexibility. The club is considering modular grandstands at its Bay Farm Island training facility or a temporary stadium in the Coliseum parking lot while continuing to pursue a permanent soccer-specific stadium in Oakland. The announcement comes as the Oakland City Council weighs a proposal to sell the city's share of the Coliseum complex.



The president of the Oakland Roots said Friday the soccer club is honored to have played at the Oakland Coliseum, but this season will be its last there.

"It's such an incredibly storied venue," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "We're sad to be leaving, but the time has come for Oakland Roots and Soul to have a venue that we operate."

Coliseum has limitations, team says

What they're saying:

The club said the Coliseum is not a viable long-term home because of limitations on event control, matchday flexibility and operating costs.

Barenz also serves as president of the Oakland Soul, the club's women's team, which plays its home matches at Merritt College in the Oakland hills.

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Temporary home options under consideration

What's next:

The Roots are considering two short-term options for future home matches.

One proposal would build modular grandstands at the club's training facility on Bay Farm Island in Alameda, a site formerly used by the Raiders.

Another option would be a temporary stadium in the Oakland Coliseum parking lot.

Permanent stadium plans continue

At the same time, the Roots and Soul are continuing efforts to build a permanent soccer-specific stadium in Oakland.

"We're in conversations with the [Port of Oakland] about building a facility at Howard Terminal, and also with AASEG [African American Sports & Entertainment Group] and OAC [Oakland Acquisition Group], the prospective buyers of the Coliseum complex," Barenz said.

Oakland mulls new proposal for Coliseum sale

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes as the Oakland City Council is scheduled to consider a new proposal Monday involving the sale of the city's 50% ownership stake in the Coliseum complex.

Under the proposal, the city would receive $50 million for its share of the Oakland Arena and $60 million for its share of the Coliseum. The city would also finance the purchase and receive an ongoing revenue stream equal to 6% of annual gross ticket sales.

"I am excited about this deal," Oakland City Councilmember Janani Ramachandran said. "It's different from what was proposed two years ago. There are new parties, new players and a lot of extra benefits and revenue that will be flowing to the city."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan