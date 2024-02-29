Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Roots soccer team renews and expands partnership with KTVU

By KTVU staff
Updated 10:05AM
Oakland
Oakland Roots soccer team renews and expands partnership with KTVU

Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club and KTVU have renewed and expanded their partnership for 2024.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club and KTVU have renewed and expanded their partnership for 2024.

KTVU will air all Oakland Roots SC regular season soccer games on KTVU Plus, which will also air Oakland Soul’s home game on June 8 vs. Academica Sports Club.

"The partnership with KTVU has been one that has been very special," Oakland Roots and Soul SC President Lindsay Barenz said. "KTVU and KTVU Plus being based in Oakland aligns greatly with our values here at Oakland Roots. The high quality standard set by KTVU and the reach they have made them the ideal partner for us in 2024."

KTVU Plus coverage area provides an opportunity for over 2.6 million potential viewers across the region to enjoy Oakland Roots and Soul, men's and women's soccer games. 

"KTVU and KTVU Plus are excited to extend our partnership with the Oakland Roots to include home and away games this season," KTVU Senior Vice President and General Manager Mellynda Hartel said. "Oakland Roots has gained viewership each season, and we are proud to contribute to their growth and success with our local community."

Oakland Roots getting ready

It’s been in hibernation for nearly 4 months, but USL soccer and your Oakland Roots are back.


 