Oakland Roots v. San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park

For the first time in a competitive match, the Oakland Roots will play the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at PayPal Park.

These two Bay Area soccer teams have only played each other once before in a pre-season game three years ago.

The Quakes won that game 3-2 after the Roots dropped a 2-0 lead.

The stakes are much higher now.

The match is part of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, a nationwide tournament open to soccer clubs of all levels.

This time of format paves the way for matchups between MLS teams, and amateur, semi pro or lower level professional teams, like the Roots.

Neither team has the greatest stats this season, but momentum off the weekend, and some great signings might help.

