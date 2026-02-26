Oakland school board approves 400 layoffs

The Brief OUSD board votes to approve 400 layoffs. The district needs to close a nearly $100-million budget deficit. Meanwhile, union members have authorized a potential strike.



The Oakland Unified School District board voted Wednesday night to approve controversial layoffs that could affect more than 400 positions as the district works to close a nearly $100-million budget deficit.

Big picture view:

The vote came ahead of a March 15 state deadline requiring school districts to notify teachers and other employees of potential layoffs for the upcoming school year.

District officials said the cuts could impact a wide range of staff, including substitute teachers, tutors, counselors, nurses and other support positions.

The proposed layoffs are part of an effort to address a significant budget shortfall driven in part by funding constraints from state and federal sources.

What they're saying:

Parents, students and educators spoke during the meeting, warning the reductions could harm classroom learning and student well-being.

"I’m here to say I demand the classified layoffs be reversed," one teacher told the board. "No cuts. We need literacy tutors. Students said it best: no cuts to teachers."

Oakland teacher Mark Airgood said layoffs could worsen staffing challenges in the district.

"To lay off people, to make cuts, is just going to drive people out of the Oakland schools," said Airgood.

Students also urged the board to preserve counseling services, describing the role counselors play in supporting mental health.

"The most important to me is counselors, because they are like therapists," said one student addressing the board.

Superintendent Denise Saddler acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, calling the staffing reductions regrettable but necessary given the district’s financial reality.

"I want every student to have the opportunity that they deserve, but we’ve got to reorganize based on the amount of money that we receive," said Saddler. "Right now there is not enough money to maintain our current staff."

What's next:

The decision comes as the Oakland Education Association, the union representing district teachers, continues contract negotiations with OUSD. Union members have authorized a potential strike, which leaders say could be announced if they determine the district is not bargaining in good faith.

The union said it would provide at least 48 hours’ public notice before any strike begins.

The layoffs would take effect next school year, though board members directed the district to inform them if further funds become available that could reduce or prevent some job losses.