Oakland School for the Arts concert goes on after break-ins

The Oakland School for the Arts held a benefit concert Thursday night to raise money to buy new instruments.

Thieves took $20,000 worth of instruments during two break-ins in recent days.

Surveillance footage shows two burglars using an angle grinder to force their way into the 18th Street building on Monday.

Moments later, they could be seen carrying large cases for musical instruments as they fled the campus.

The first burglary occurred less than two weeks before that on Feb. 4.

But the school received some good news.

The Bill Graham Memorial Foundation will give them a matching grant up to $20,000 to help their cause.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.