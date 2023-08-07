Oakland schools back in session with dipping enrollment, crossing guard shortage

Summer is officially over for public school students in Oakland. Monday is the first day of school for more than 34,000 students in the Oakland Unified School District.

OUSD's superintendent and some members of the Oakland City Council plan to be stationed at some schools to give students a warm welcome.

Parents, especially, are hoping for a smooth start to the academic season.

In spring, teachers went on a 10-day strike, which was resolved in time for the final week of school.

OUSD teachers now have a new contract.

There is still a notable shortage of crossing guards, which the city of Oakland pays for. About a dozen schools still don't have enough.

The district is urging people to apply for these jobs.

"Anybody can come and do this work, it's a pretty simple job," district spokesman John Sasaki said.

Like most public school districts, especially in the Bay Area, enrollment is declining.

In a budget document from the district's chief business officer earlier this year, the district estimates a nearly 11-percent drop in elementary school enrollment, compared to the 2018-2019 school year.