Oakland schools keeping indoor masking through April 15
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Unified School District plans on keeping its indoor mask mandate in place. At a school board meeting on Wednesday, the school district's superintendent said the requirement, due to COVID-19, is in effect through April 15.
Students are also still required to wear masks outdoors, but the district said they will look at if that mandate will change in two weeks.
SEE ALSO: San Francisco and Berkeley dropping proof of COVID-19 vaccine requirement for some businesses
Advertisement