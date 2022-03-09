San Francisco and Berkeley dropping proof of COVID-19 vaccine requirement for some businesses

Patrons of restaurants, bars, gyms, and fitness studios will no longer be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results in San Francisco and Berkeley beginning Friday, officials announced.

The change will only apply to indoor venues "where food and drink is consumed" and "where elevated breathing" occurs, the San Francisco health department announced Wednesday.

"With cases and hospitalizations continuing to fall and our high vaccination rate providing a strong defense against the virus," said Health Officer, Dr. Susan Philip, "San Francisco is ready to further reduce COVID-19 restrictions and allow individuals to make their own decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Individual businesses can still choose to enforce their own mask requirement after it is lifted on a city level.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result is still required for attendees of an indoor "mega" event that hosts more than 1,000 people, the health department said.

In August 2021, San Francisco became the first city in the U.S. that required proof of vaccinations or a negative test result to enter certain businesses, according to health officials.

The City of Berkeley is joining SF and will remove their proof of vaccination requirement for restaurants, gyms, and indoor events effective Friday, March 11. The city's health officer still strongly recommends vaccination and booster shots. High-risk settings such as child-care facilities, dental offices, and pharmacies will still require up-to-date vaccinations.