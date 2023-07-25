Oakland shooting began with person firing at alleged car burglars: police

article

A gun battle in Oakland yesterday pitted alleged car burglars against a person who had witnessed their break-in, police said Tuesday.

The witness began shooting at a group as they burglarized a parked vehicle on the 400 block of 10th Street, police said.

The would-be burglars fled to a waiting vehicle and the witness chased after them in another car.

There was an exchange of gunfire near 9th Street and Broadway as they wove through city streets, police said.

No one was injured in the crossfire, though there were two cars with people inside that were struck by bullets, police said.

There was no information from police about possible suspects or the cars they were driving.