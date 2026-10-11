Richmond woman killed in overnight Oakland shooting

The Brief According to Oakland police, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of 14th Street. The victim was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Richmond. Oakland police have not detailed the circumstances that led up to the shooting, nor have they publicly identified the suspect or victim.



A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Oakland, and another woman was arrested in connection to the killing, police say.

According to Oakland police, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of 14th Street.

Richmond woman killed

What we know:

The victim was identified as a 29-year-old woman from Richmond. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Police said they've arrested another Richmond woman in connection to the fatal shooting.

A memorial on the 200 block of 14th Street in Oakland following a shooting overnight Sunday.

Circumstances unclear

What we don't know:

Oakland police have not detailed the circumstances that led up to the shooting, nor have they publicly identified the suspect or victim.

Those with information, photos or video related to the shooting are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821, via the tip line at (510) 238-7950, or by email at cidvideos@oaklandca.gov . .