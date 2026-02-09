Oakland police investigate report of shooting, armed person barricaded in home

article

Oakland police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday morning in the 2800 block of Summit Street.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area just before 10:30 a.m. after several ShotSpotter alerts.

Police say they are trying to contact someone who may be barricaded inside a home with a firearm.

The neighborhood is currently evacuated as police remain on scene.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area amid the active investigation.

This is developing, check back for updates