Oakland police detain 2 after Skyline High graduation shooting

Two people have been detained after a Thursday evening shooting that injured three people following Skyline High School's graduation in Oakland, police said in a Facebook video.

No further details were given on who was detained and why.

Lt. Robert Trevino said the two adult victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. They were shot "inside" on the north side of the campus. Trevino did not specify what "inside" meant. The fire department said that one other person "self-transported" to the hospital. No other details were given.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. after "some type of dispute," Trevino said at a news conference.

Video on social media showed several young people, boys and girls, walking down a sidewalk pushing and shoving each other, while the apparent videographer shouts out "Oakland, California!"

But it wasn't immediately clear if this tussle had anything to do with the shooting.

Trevino added that the shooting was an "isolated incident," but he did not elaborate.

The shooting also came on a night when the newly hired Oakland police chief, Floyd Mitchell, attended his first Oakland Police Commission meeting.

Mitchell left the meeting to go to the school. He didn't speak publicly, but he was spotted walking to the scene and speaking with other officers. His first day on the job was May 11.

Several witnesses described to KTVU hearing and seeing the shooting unfold towards the end of the ceremony.

One woman, with tears in her eyes, said she and her husband were parked in the school's parking lot waiting for their daughter, who had attended the graduation for a friend. The woman said she heard two bangs and saw people running.

Shooting reported near Oakland's Skyline High School graduation.

"I told my husband, 'I don't think those were fireworks,'" the woman said, adding that she saw a group of guys shooting.

"For a high school graduation to end like this is horrible," she said.

Kyle Jackson was among the crowd and was recording a video when "next thing I know, I hear gunshots out of the crowd. I don't know what happened after that; I just saw everyone running for safety."

Jackson said he hoped everyone was safe.

"It's clearly unfortunate, definitely on a day like this. For some of these students that graduated, this is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives. It's crazy. I just hope they can put it in the past and move past it," he said.

A student named Mohamed Sulaiman, who was wearing a red cap and gown, said the school did a very good job of escorting the students and their families out through the school and to safety.

Mohamed said despite what transpired, he still had a happy day because he graduated. On the other hand, he said he was sad because he heard a woman had been shot and injured.

Martin Rodriguez agreed that the shooting marred the graduation. He described seeing people running and crying.

"It was just a scary experience to witness," he said. "It was supposed to be a happy day, a day where you would celebrate your fresh graduates. And it ended up going completely south."

The scene seemed surreal with dozens of police cars, including the California Highway Patrol, parked nearby a white tent and empty white chairs where high school graduates had just celebrated a teenage rite of passage before setting off into adulthood.

A sign that read "we have amazing educators" hung on a fence outside the entrance to the school where actor Tom Hanks once attended.

Assembly woman Mia Bonta tweeted: "My heart is with the students, families, and Skyline High School staff & educators this evening; I hope all are safe, and I appreciate the swift response to ensure everyone’s safety."

Skyline High was the site of another shooting in September 2023 – the beginning of this school year – where students hid in closets and classrooms when shots rang out during the middle of the school day.

Oakland police made two arrests in that case.

Administrators huddle after a shooting at Skyline High School during graduation. May 23, 2024

Oakland's new police chief, Floyd Mitchell, arrives at Skyline High School. May 23, 2024

A white tent is seen after a shooting at Skyline High's graduation. May 23, 2023

A woman is loaded into an ambulance after a shooting at Skyline High. May 23, 2023

Mohamed Sulaiman said the school did a good job escorting families to safety at Skyline High. May 23, 2023

Skyline High School in Oakland.

