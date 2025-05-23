Oakland smoke shop busted for selling marijuana, flavored tobacco without license

article

Police shut down an Oakland smoke shop for the unlicensed sale of marijuana and tobacco products, authorities said.

Marijuana and flavored tobacco seized

What we know:

Officers raided the shop in the 3500 block of International Boulevard last Thursday, where they confiscated marijuana and flavored tobacco products, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Investigators found the business was operating without the required licenses and permits to sell cannabis or tobacco products.

One man was cited for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities have not said whether he was the business owner.

The case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office to determine whether to pursue criminal and civil charges.