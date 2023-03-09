Oakland Soul Soccer hires first head coach

Oakland Soul soccer announced they hired their first-ever head coach, Jessica Clinton.

The new women's league was formed last year and is scheduled to start playing this summer. Clinton comes to Oakland with more than 15 years coaching experience and is ready to take on her new role.

"I cannot wait to get started," said Clinton. "I am committed to making this team successful on the field while also contributing to the community off the field."

Clinton was head coach at Fordham University from 2014-2021 after playing soccer for Boston University where she graduated in Hospitality Administration and Management.

Her wife is from the Bay Area and she has followed Oakland Soul since its inception.

Clinton said she hopes to get a team together as soon as possible.

She especially wants to connect youth with college players so they can see the culture and learn the technicals from them.

Clinton said it's important to start inspiring the youngest age group possible because they might be playing pro soon.

There will be a couple of scrimmages over the next few months before the first game will be in May.