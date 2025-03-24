A 15-year-old boy fatally shot during an alleged robbery in East Oakland while on his way to soccer practice did not know his alleged killer, authorities said.

"It doesn't appear that they knew each other," Oakland police Lt. Gloria Beltran said during a news conference Monday. "The victim just happened to be in the area at that time, and he was a victim of a robbery."

Suspect charged

What we know:

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the killing of Derbing Alvarado. The suspect, whose name is being withheld because of his age was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Friday with robbery and discharging a firearm during the commission of a serious violent felony.

He was arrested on Thursday in Oakland.

Firearm recovered at suspect's home

Dig deeper:

Investigators found a firearm at the suspect’s home while executing a search warrant. They are working to confirm if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

"We believe it might be, but obviously we're still waiting for, lab results to confirm whether it was or not," Beltran said.

Featured article

Beltran credited the community with helping to identify the suspect.

"There are no outstanding suspects in this case," she said.

Victim was heading to soccer practice

The backstory:

Derbing was walking with two friends around 4:15 p.m. last Monday in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue on their way to soccer practice when they were confronted.

Maricruz Reyes, the mother of one of the teens who was with Derbing, said the suspect tried to rob them of their backpacks. She said Derbing was shot during the encounter.

Derbing was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School, Derbing would have celebrated his 16th birthday on April 12.