Oakland teachers' strike heads into day 3

The Oakland teachers' strike is heading into its third day after weekend negotiations failed to reach a deal.

An email from the Oakland Unified School District said, "Unfortunately, we must let all families and staff know that the Oakland Education Association (OEA) informed us today that they will continue their strike tomorrow (Monday, May 8). As was the case the first two days of OEA’s strike, schools will remain open but it will not be school as usual."

"The strike is still on until we reach a fair agreement," said Samia Khattab, a teacher and librarian at Franklin Elementary School.

Khattab said the union put forward proposals related to their working conditions and students’ experience.

"We have language on counselors, school librarians, class size, special education, early childhood education and the common good," said Khattab.

The "common good" demands include reparations for Black students, climate-controlled green classrooms, and shared governance. The union is also asking for better pay, mental health counselors and equitable access to technology, among other improvements.

Educators first started striking Thursday. They are negotiating a new contract for the 3,000 of the Oakland Education Association.

OUSD officials said they offered a retroactive 10% pay raise, a $5,000 one-time bonus, and a salary increase of up to 22% for classroom teachers beginning next year.

Teachers say it’s not just about the money. A video posted on the OEA Instagram page included a message from Jasmine Lopez, a teacher at United for Success Academy.

"It’s not all about compensation. It’s about student services and getting the standard of education here in Oakland higher than it is. Because it is unjust, and we know our students deserve better than that," said Lopez.

"Teacher appreciation week begins tomorrow and there’s nothing more that our teachers want and our students and their families and the community of Oakland than for us to settle a fair contract as soon as possible," said Khattab.

Educators plan to be back on the picket lines at 7:30 a.m. Monday.