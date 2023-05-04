'Our babies should have been in school today:' Oakland teachers on strike

Oakland teachers went on strike Thursday after seven days of negotiations failed to produce a new contract for the 3,000 members of the Oakland Education Association.

"They're neglecting their duty," OEA president Ismael Armendariz said outside Manzanita Elementary School. "The district and the union have been having productive conversations, but the school board has failed to meet give their chief negotiator the authority to bargain with us."

OUSD said in a statement that schools will remain open and central office staff will be assigned to the schools to ensure any students who do come to school are safe.

Talks continued late into the evening Wednesday at the ATU Local 192 hall near the Oakland Coliseum.

Around 9 p.m., the district announced there was no deal and warned parents to prepare for the strike on Thursday. The district will hold its own news conference at10:30 a.m., to discuss the strike and its impact on students. And the district says it will not answer any reporters' questions or clarifications before then.

Lakisha Young, CEO of Oakland REACH parent advocacy group, was not pleased with either side.

"Our babies should have been in school today, and they should be in school tomorrow," Young said. "We have to stop allowing for our bargaining process to turn into strikes every three years."

The last Oakland teachers' strike was in 2019 and lasted seven days.

"Our babies should have been in school today. We have to stop allowing for our bargaining process to turn into strikes every three years." Lakisha Young, Oakland REACH

OUSD Board President Mike Hutchinson told KTVU that the district has presented the union with multiple responses to the union's demands in bullet-point format and has been bargaining in good faith.

"My understanding is we were close on most, if not all issues. And I'm very disappointed that instead of finishing negotiations, that the teachers' union has decided to strike starting tomorrow. And I'm still hopeful that they will come back to the table, and we can finish the negotiations," said Hutchinson.

In its latest proposal, the district offered all teachers a pay increase of anywhere from 13% to 23%, depending on their years of experience.

Earlier this week, the union said they were happy with that salary proposal - better pay is one of the things their members have been asking for.

But the union also asked for other things like more mental health counselors and a guarantee of better equipment in the classroom, like working WiFi.

But the teachers' demands don't end there.

In their "Common Good" demands, they also want six "restorative days" to combat burnout, the first week of school to solely focus on fostering a positive school climate, reparations for Black students, prohibiting the closure of certain schools, a voice on steering committees, providing climate-controled, green classrooms, and offer subsidized transportation for students.

OUSD officials also said specific site instructions will be provided by principals at each location.

"Solidarity schools" may announce they are opening during the strike; however these schools are not sanctioned by the OUSD, officials said.