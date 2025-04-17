Oakland teachers threatening strike over massive budget problems

Oakland teachers are threatening to strike, claiming the school district isn't telling them enough about how it's handling its massive budget problems.

The Oakland Education Association says its union members will vote on Thursday on whether they will go on a one-day strike on May 1.

The vote comes after reported financial problems at the Oakland Unified School District, which had long reported a $70-million deficit at the end of this school year and a $95-million deficit by the end of next year.

The teacher's union says they formally requested information from OUSD, hoping to learn what its plans were to address the budget issues. And union members say OUSD has not complied, and is not being transparent about the process.

OUSD has not responded directly to OEA's strike authorization.

But in its most recent budget update, the district said it has cut down on spending to the point where it has dropped it's projected deficit next year from $95 million to about $12 million.

The district says it cut nearly 100 jobs and discretionary funds for schools.

The union argues it still doesn't know what jobs are cut and what funds will be affected.