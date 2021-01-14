Oakland to resume enforcement of residential parking permits February 1

Another parking rule will start to be enforced in the city of Oakland starting Feb. 1, city officials said Thursday.

The change affects regulations for residential parking permits. With the resumption of RPP enforcement, city officials are aiming to create more on-street parking in high-demand areas.

Each vehicle will be eligible for one warning in which no fine will be assessed.

The RPP program aims to allow residents to park near their homes by alleviating problems caused by unlimited parking in residential areas and traffic congestion.

Oakland has 17 residential parking permit areas, which can be found on this map.

Enforcement of RPP rules were suspended in March along with some other rules. Enforcement of parking meter violations resumed in July and street sweeping rules went back into effect in November, according to city officials.

To ask for help with parking enforcement, call 311 or (510) 615-5566 or email OAK311@oaklandca.gov/. Reports can be made online at oaklandca.gov/services/oak311, or through the free OAK311 mobile app for Apple and Android devices.







