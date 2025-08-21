Oakland top cop says police have leads in Chinatown bank ramming break-ins

Oakland Chinatown community members gathered Thursday to express frustration over crime in their neighborhood after burglars used a U-Haul truck to ram two banks.

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce held a news conference to address the break-ins, which happened before dawn Wednesday at Sterling Bank and Trust and Cathay Bank on Webster Street.

"This is not just property crime, this is an attack on the vitality of Oakland Chinatown," said Stephanie Tran, the chamber’s president. "When criminals carry out acts like this, it creates fear, undermines confidence in our city, and discourages customers from visiting Oakland Chinatown."

Chinatown reeling from incidents

Carl Chan of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation called on city leaders to act immediately.

"We don’t need politicians telling us how sorry they are. No. Just take action," Chan said. "It’s not about blaming...It’s about how to work together."

Later, a second group rallied outside Sterling Bank, chanting "Save our streets!"

Community organizer Chris Moore had a message for Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee: "Focus on building our police force once again. OPD sworn officers need to be increased."

The California Highway Patrol has been assisting Oakland police, but Edward Escobar of Citizens Unite said the city should go further.

"We are demanding that they declare a state of emergency and call in the California National Guard," Escobar said to cheers.

Top cop, mayor respond

Mayor Lee and Police Chief Floyd Mitchell later said investigators are pursuing leads.

"We do have some leads on both of these crimes," Mitchell said. "Our investigators are working hard to attempt to identify the suspects and then put cases together to present to the DA's office."

Despite the frustration, Tran said the community remains strong.

"While we are angry, and while we demand action, we are not defeated. Oakland Chinatown is resilient," she said.

