Oakland woman robbed near Lake Merritt ATM, hours after U-Haul rams banks

Two banks in Oakland's Chinatown were rammed by a U-Haul truck early Wednesday, followed by a robbery near an ATM hours later near Lake Merritt.

"It's a really, really life-changing amount of money for me," the woman told KTVU, her voice breaking not long after the robbery near the Bank of America ATM on Lake Park Avenue. "They took like $700, which is basically all — like I do pop-ups and like I really live check to check, it was not normal for me to have that much cash.

Oakland police are urging ATM users to remain vigilant.

Cameras captured another woman visibly counting her money shortly after using the ATM, just minutes after the robbery.

Oakland mayor speaks out

What they're saying:

"The numbers are one thing, and the numbers are accurate. But, of course, people don't feel safe because of what has taken place," said Mayor Barbara Lee. "We're working very hard to make sure that people feel safe and that they are safe, and we're going in the right direction. But this is another example of why I keep saying we have a lot more work to do."

Chinatown banks targeted

What we know:

Earlier, before dawn, thieves used a U-Haul truck to smash the front windows of two banks in Chinatown. The truck was abandoned with a chain still attached.

The ATM at Sterling Bank and Trust on 8th and Webster streets was dislodged and possibly stolen using the chain.

Around the corner at Cathay Bank on 7th and Webster, the ATM remained, but the damage was significant.

Mayor Lee emphasized, "All hands on deck, we cannot tolerate this. I've talked with people at the bank, and we're working with our community to try to make sure the city responds."

