Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe

Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good.

Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day.

"Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they said in a recent Facebook post. "We have been honored to share this stretch of Telegraph Avenue with y'all over the past decade and a half, and we're inviting you to help see us out in style."

Aunt Mary's, known mainly for breakfast and brunch, has served ‘comfort with a twist’ since 2008.

The café has been a hit with well-known personalities such as Guy Fieri and Bernie Sanders.

Fieri downed the potato and collard green pancakes topped with potlikker gravy and french toast-like Pain Perdue when he visited Aunt Mary's.

Sanders popped by for breakfast in June 2016 and caused quite the commotion, the restaurant said.

Bernie Sanders had breakfast at Aunt Mary's Cafe in June of 2016, according to their Facebook post.

"We felt "the Bern" this morning!" they posted on Facebook. "Such a commotion...I wish politicians don't have to go out for lunch with such a big entourage - we were all frazzled trying to keep things run smoothly by the Secret Service in suits standing around the restaurant, and the crowd outside looking in."

Before the café closes, the restaurant said it hopes their customers will stop by for a last cup of coffee.

They will be serving from their weekend brunch menu all day, every day until Nov. 6.

